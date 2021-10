Prep for every day your way in the Vans® Old Skool Pride shoes for an iconic style that never gets old. Design: Suede and canvas upper features metal eyelets First Vans® shoe to have the iconic side stripe design Suede on the toe cap and heel add iconic style In-Shoe Comfort: Low-top lace-up silhouette allows for freedom of motion Padded tongue and lining increase comfort for all-day wear Durability & Traction: Vans® signature Waffle Outsole adds traction