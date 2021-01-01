Old Woman Young Woman Illusion - Vintage Sunset Psychology Tote Bag

Add a psychology classic to your wardrobe with this Old Woman Young Woman Illusion - Vintage Retro Sunset tee. perfect for anyone with an interest in studying visual perception, the human mind, brain and behavior. Also makes a great gift for psych majors and students, teachers, psychologists (cognitive, neuro etc) and psychological scientists. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.