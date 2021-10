Mama Mio Omega Body Oil A gorgeously fragrant blend of sink-in-quick oils, OMega™ Body Oil is a magic mix of Argan, Safflower, Sweet Almond and Jojoba oils to smooth your body all over. What women love about OMega Body Oil is the way it is so quick to apply, keeping your skin nourished, firm, elastic and glowing. 100% pure natural moisture for 100% fit skin. Directions Of Use: Apply once a day to shower-damp skin.