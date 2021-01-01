Omega CNC80S 200W Compact Slow Masticating Juicer and Nutrition System

The Omega Nutrition System is a “masticating-style” juice extractor and more! Masticating juicers juice at low speeds of 80 RPM minimizing heat build-up and oxidation. The auger system forces produce into a tight chamber, grinding and pressing the food to squeeze out the juice from items as fine as wheatgrass and leafy vegetables. With a Nutrition System, you can also make all-natural nut butter, baby food, soy/nut milk, pasta, and a variety of healthy snacks. Give Yourself a Boost of Energy Get Healthier Skin, Nails, and Hair Drink Your Daily Serving of Fruits and Vegetables.