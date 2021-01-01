Omm Meditation Hippo Meditating Chakra Zen Yoga postures Premium T-Shirt

Everything we wear has an impact on our chakra, mindfulness and meditations help you out with this positive cute design. The gift for every meditating friend oder family member to christmas or anniversary. Meditationquotes are very good to wake up your spiritual mood. Look at all the buddha on a buddhaboard to remember and this design to find your inner zen and calm to clear your mind and be mindful.Namaste to all your peaceful Meditation friends. This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.