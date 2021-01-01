Samsonite Omni PC Hardside Expandable Luggage with Spinner Wheels, Red, 3-Piece Set (20/24/28)

SET INCLUDES 20" Carry On (meets carry-on size restrictions for those traveling domestically and looking to stay light) and 24"/28" Spinners (maximize your packing power and the ideal checked bags for longer trips) 10 YEAR LIMITED WARRANTY: Samsonite products are rigorously tested to ensure our products meet stringent standards. This bag comes with a 10-year warranty against defects in materials and workmanship. MICRO-DIAMOND POLYCARBONATE texture is extremely scratch-resistant, keeping cases beautiful trip after trip SIDE-MOUNTED TSA LOCKS act to deter theft, ensuring that only you or a TSA agent have easy access to your belongings when traveling 4, MULTI-DIRECTIONAL OVERSIZED SPINNER WHEELS for effortless mobility, re-engineered lightweight BOOK OPENING CASE with mesh divider and cross straps in main compartment with a zipped modesty pocket EXPANSION to allow you to pack more items and compression keeps clothing neatly pressed PUSH-BUTTON locking handles provides easy maneuverability when extended out from the suitcase, and stores neatly inside when not in use