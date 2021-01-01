JBL On-ear Wireless Noise-Canceling Headphones - Blue

JBL On-ear Wireless Noise-Canceling Headphones Introducing active noise-canceling, wireless, on-ear headphones — a flat-folding lightweight and compact solution for everyday use. These headphones feature 32mm JBL drivers that help deliver the JBL Pure Bass sound. Enjoy your music without unnecessary noise for more than 12 hours wirelessly, and recharge in only two hours. Thanks to the additional detachable cable, your music can be enjoyed endlessly in wired mode, with or without Active Noise-Canceling. Connect to your musical world quickly thanks to buttons on the ear cups that allow for easy hands-free management of calls and music. What You Get Pair of wireless headphones Detachable cable Charging cable Quick-start guide Manufacturer's 1-year limited warranty Good to Know