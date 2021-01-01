On The Road Graphic Tee By Show Me Your Mumu in Beige Size S

About Show Me Your Mumu During a trip to Miami in 2009, best friends Cammy Herbert and Cologne Schmidt longed for breathable vacation wear that would transition from day to night with ease. Upon returning to their New York apartment, the duo designed an effortless silhouette based on the *muumuu* a breezy, vibrantly hued dress of Hawaiian origin and Show Me Your Mumu was born. Today, the LA-based label has expanded its collection to include dresses, jumpsuits, swimwear, and accessories all imbued with the same carefree, fun-loving spirit that inspired their very first design.