Drybar On The Rocks Clarifying Charcoal Shampoo, One Size , 8 Oz 236 Ml

Which hair type is it good for?â Straightâ Wavyâ Curlyâ Coiledâ Tightly CoiledWhat it is:A clarifying shampoo featuring activated charcoal to remove impurities and product buildup without stripping or drying out hair.Key benefits:- Deep cleans hair- Does not strip or dry out hair- Helps strengthen and reinforce damaged hairIf you want to know moreâ¦ On The Rocks Clarifying Charcoal Shampoo is enriched with activated charcoal to purify and thoroughly cleanse both the hair and scalpÂabsorbing 100 to 200 times its weight in impurities. It removes product buildup without stripping or drying out hair, while vegetable protein strengthens and reinforces chemically treated or damaged hair. What it is formulated WITHOUT:- Parabens- Sulfates- PhthalatesWhat else you need to know:This product is never tested on animals, and is safe for color-treated and keratin-treated hair.Suggested Usage:-Vigorously massage a generous dollop into wet hair. -Rinse well. -Repeat if needed. -Use one to two times per week.Size:8.5 oz/ 250 mLIngredients:Water, Disodium Laureth Sulfosuccinate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Sodium Lauroyl Sarcosinate, Cocamidopropyl Hydroxysultaine, Acrylates Copolymer, Sodium Methyl Cocoyl Taurate, Decyl Glucoside, Parfum (Fragrance), Charcoal Powder, Macadamia Ternifolia Seed Oil, Chamomilla Recutita (Matricaria) Flower Extract, Salvia Officinalis (Sage) Leaf Extract, Equisetum Hyemale Extract, Keratin, Hydrolyzed Keratin, Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein PG-Propyl Silanetriol, Panthenol, Dimethiconol Panthenol, Glycerin, Cetyl Triethylmonium Dimethicone PEG-8 Succinate, Ethylhexylglycerin, Caprylyl Glycol, Polyquaternium-6, Polyquaternium-53, Cetrimonium Chloride, Sodium Coco PG-Dimonium Chloride Phosphate, BHT, Butylene Glycol, Hexylene Glycol, Citric Acid, Sodium Hydroxide, Etidronic Acid, Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane, Ethylhexyl Methoxycinnamate, Ethylhexyl Salicylate, Disodium EDTA, Tetrasodium EDTA, Benzoic Acid, Potassium Sorbate, Phenoxyethanol, Linalool, Benzyl Salicylate, Limonene, Geraniol, Hydroxyisohexyl 3-Cyclohexene Carboxaldehyde.