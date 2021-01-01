Made from Sustainable Materials Upper features recycled materials to help reduce waste and emissions Product Features Breathable, antimicrobial mesh upper for ventilation even when things heat up Signature speed lacing system for easy-on so you can step in and go Zero-gravity foam cushioning Speedboard® technology propels you forward CloudTec® in the outsole for a feather-light feel and well-cushioned landings The On Cloud Monochrome is imported. Built for lightweight performance, the Women's On Cloud Monochrome Running Shoes are a daily athletic sneaker that's versatile enough to wear for 5ks, yet stylish enough to wear out. Since its release in 2014, the On Cloud has been everywhere from podiums at world class races to haute couture runways. Reimagined in bold block colors, these sneakers apply a streamlined look with captivating colorways for a visual twist on state-of-the-art runners. Size: 6.5. Color: Pink. Gender: female. Age Group: adult. On Women's Cloud Mochrome Running Shoes in Pink/Rose Size 6.5