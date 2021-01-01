Advertisement
Silver tone stainless steel case with a silver tone stainless steel bracelet. Fixed silver tone stainless steel bezel. Blue dial with silver-tone hands and index hour markers. Dial Type: Analog. Luminescent hands and markers. Date display at the 3 o'clock position. Automatic movement. Scratch resistant mineral crystal. Push pull crown. Transparent case back. Round case shape, case size: 42 mm, case thickness: 13 mm. Band width: 20 mm, band length: 7.5 inches. Deployment with push button release clasp. Water resistant at 50 meters / 165 feet. Functions: date, hour, minute, second. Additional Info: stainless steel. Casual watch style. Oniss ON4442 Automatic Blue Dial Mens Watch ONJ4442-0MBU.