Silver-tone stainless steel case with a silver-tone stainless steel bracelet. Fixed silver-tone stainless steel bezel. Blue dial with silver-tone hands and Roman numeral & index hour markers. Dial Type: Analog. Ronda 762 quartz movement. Scratch resistant mineral crystal. Pull / push crown. Solid case back. Round case shape, case size: 39 mm, case thickness: 7 mm. Band width: 20 mm, band length: 6.375 inches. Fold over clasp. Water resistant at 30 meters / 100 feet. Functions: hour, minute. Casual watch style. Watch label: Swiss Made. Oniss ON5562SS Quartz Blue Dial Mens Watch ON5562SS-BU.