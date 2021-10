Super-versatile leggings that are ready for a workout or down to chill wick away sweat to keep you dry. Plus, you can't see through the fabric, so you can be covered confidently with fabric made with at least 50% recycled polyester fibers. 19" inseam; 11" leg opening; 10 1/2" front rise; 13" back rise (size Medium) Pull-on style Two hidden waistband pockets Dri-FIT moisture-wicking technology 78% polyester, 22% spandex Machine wash, tumble dry