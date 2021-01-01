From color wow

Color Wow One-Minute Transformation – Instant frizz fix; Nourishing styling cream smooths, tames + defrizzes on-the-spot; Avocado oil + Omega 3’s hydrate, repair for silkier, smoother texture

$24.00
In stock
Description

Smoothes & tames frizz instantly for manageable hair with a silky, glossy finish Omega-3s and Avocado Oil absorb quickly into hair, restoring moisture without feeling greasy or sticky Great for refreshing your style, removing dents from clips or ponytails, & giving new life to day-2 hair Brings new life to damaged, dry, color-treated and over-processed hair.Alcohol free Banish bedhead, smooth and groom short hair instantly Perfect for busy moms who need a quick get-out-the-door fix Use a small amount on dry hair, work through frizzy, unruly areas Apply blow dryer heat for an even more polished look Tame frizzy, poofy hair and get rid of static Alcohol free, cruelty-free, gluten-free and vegan with no parabens, no sulfates

