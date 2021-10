From Irene's One of a Kind Collection, this enticing piece showcases faceted opal beads. This Irene Neuwirth necklace is a one-of-a-kind, ultra fine version of your favorite childhood candy necklace! This light opal beaded necklace is perfect for layering with longer chains and an impressive crystal pendant! Handcrafted in 18-karat rose gold. Detailed in opals, totaling 70.19 carats. Measures 16-in. long. Finished with a safety hook clasp.