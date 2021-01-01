One-Of-A-Kind Tourmaline and Full Cut Diamond Rose and White Gold Ring

You might wonder by its color if this stone is Iolite but surprise, it's an amazing Tourmaline! Yes, it's another one-of-a-kind wonder from Irene Neuwirth and someone will be very lucky to have it. This dramatic ring from Irene Neuwirth has full cut diamonds set in the band. Need a size adjustment? No worries, we can help you with that. Handcrafted in 18-karat rose and white gold. Detailed in tourmaline and white diamonds. Tourmaline totals 2.47 carats. Full Cut Diamonds total 0.48 carats. Tourmaline measures 10mm by 7mm. Band measures 2mm wide.