One of us both drives deeper than you T-Shirt

One of us both drives deeper than you. Funny saying for all those who have lowered their car than the TÜV approved. Cruise through the city by car or stand out at the tuning meeting. Not an electric car. My car does not need a plug. Diesel scandal? Not with us! We love the smell of burnt tyres on the hot asphalt. Fun outfit for all car makers. Whether in your own car workshop, garage or at work. For any car mechanic or car mechatronic. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem