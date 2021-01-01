Melissa Simone One Piece in Brown. - size XS (also in M, S) Melissa Simone One Piece in Brown. - size XS (also in M, S) 84% poly 16% spandex. Hand wash cold. One shoulder styling. Bodice cut-out. Made in USA. MSIM-WX1. 020-0300-CHE. Inspired by timeless looks from the '90s, Melissa Simone flawlessly captures this nostalgic era and created a swimwear line that embodies classic prints, vibrant hues and textures. Her brand's mission is to inspire wearers to feel confident & undeniably sexy in unforgettable high cut thongs to string back bikinis.