VERSACE One Piece Swimsuit in Floral,Paisley,Pink Self: 80% polyamide 20% elastanLining: 72% polyamide 28% elastan. Made in Italy. Hand wash. Plunging scoop back. Stretch fit. VSAC-WX35. ABD08000 A232992. About the designer: Since 1978, Gianni Versaces iconic Italian label has been celebrated for its over-the-top glamour and sexiness. After Gianni's tragic death in 1997, his sister Donatella took the creative reins, and while remaining consistent with Gianni's design aesthetic, Donatella has brought a bold femininity and subtle polish to the beloved design house.