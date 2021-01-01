BOHODOT BARCELONA One-piece swimsuits. Founded by the fashion designer Peque de Fortuny and her daughter Cristina Torras, Bohodot Barcelona is committed to sustainability, the inclusion of women's bodies, and working with Spanish manufacturers and suppliers. All the Mediterranean bikinis are made with quality fabrics which have the OEKO-TEX STANDARD 100 certificatation that guarantees the responsible use of chemical products in the manufacturing process. More than 50% of the fabrics come from recycled nylon that is made with plastic waste found in the Mediterranean Sea, giving plastic a second life and cleaning up the sea. Bohodot Barcelona works with workshops in Barcelona, following Spanish labor regulations. Each bikini is made by people who love what they do and transmit that passion into every single detail. 80% Polyamide, 20% Elastane