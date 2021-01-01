ONE/SIZE by Patrick Starrr Eye Popper Sparkle Vision Liquid Eyeshadow, One Size , Multiple Colors

What it is: A one-swipe wonder, this long-lasting liquid eyeshadow features a mix of glitter and pigment for high-impact sparkle and shine that's flake free.Ingredient Callouts: Free of sulfates SLS and SLES, parabens, formaldehydes, formaldehyde-releasing agents, mineral oil, retinyl palmitate, oxybenzone, coal tar, hydroquinone, triclosan, and triclocarban, and contains less than one percent of synthetic fragrances. This product is also vegan, cruelty-free, and gluten-free.What Else You Need to Know: With a stunning opaque finish, this eye-catching, lightweight shimmer eyeshadow features multi-size glitter particles to add never-before-seen dimension to the lid. Easy to apply, it allows for buildable intensity, optimal wear time, and minimal fallout. Wear it alone or on top of another shadow.Suggested Usage:-Easily swipe onto eyelid with applicator wand, blend out with finger, or brush as desired.-Apply lightly over eye shadow and blend with finger for extra sparkle.Size:0.14 oz/ 4 mlIngredients:Aqua/Water/Eau, Polyethylene Terephthalate, Mica, Glycerin, Alcohol, Methacryloyl Ethyl Betaine/Acrylates Copolymer, Calcium Sodium Borosilicate, Polyurethane-11, Hydroxyethyl Acrylate/Sodium Acryloyldimethyl Taurate Copolymer, Squalane, Phenoxyethanol, Caprylyl Glycol, Ethylhexylglycerin, Hexylene Glycol, Polysorbate 60, Sorbitan Isostearate, Tin Oxide. May Contain/Peut Contenir (ï¿½):? CI 77491 (Iron Oxides), CI 77891 (Titanium Dioxide), CI 77000 (Aluminum Powder), CI 16035 (Red 40 Lake), CI 19140 (Yellow? 5 Lake).