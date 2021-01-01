One Smooth U Ultra Light T-Shirt Bra

Experience the Bali difference – renowned for a great fit and support. The Bali signature Comfort-U Back design ensures that your bra straps don’t slip and stay in place. This design is the secret to many of Bali’s best-selling bra collections., Style Number: 3439 Incredibly lightweight underwire spacer T-shirt bra, Mesh trim along seamless foam-lined contoured cups, Airy, spacer fabric offers structure without the weight, Smoothing thanks to wide double-layer back wings, Comfort U-back is designed to keep straps in place, Back adjustable, stretch straps convert to criss-cross, 3 column, 2 row hook & eye closure; increases with size, Sleek ultra-fine stretch microfiber with exceptional finish AllDD+Bras,AllFullBusted,AllFullBustedAndHasHigherThanDD,ALLPlusSize,AllSmallBusted,Average Figure,DDplus,Mesh,Microfiber,Microfiber Nylon,Nylon,Polyester,Spandex,NotMaternity,OneSmoothU,Underwire,Back Smoothing,Contour,Full Cup,T-Shirt Bra,Lined,Seamless,Adjustable back straps,Close-set straps,Convertible Straps,Bra