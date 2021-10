Delivers gorgeous volume and brilliant shine in a single step Unique oval brush design for smoothing the hair, while the round edges create volume. Designed with Nylon Pin & Tufted Bristles for detangling, improved volume and control. Unlike conventional hair dryers, this volumizer can be placed closer to the scalp for lift Great for Detangling & Smoothing out hair Rubberized finish Strong & comfortable hold Double teeth hair clips 15 Piece Extra Thick Elastics Great for Full Hair