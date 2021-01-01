STILA ONE STEP MAKEUP - TONE

Perfect skin in just one step! Stila One Step Makeup combines the benefits of a primer, foundation, concealer and powder in one luxurious formula that promises to smooth away imperfections transforming you into a natural fair skin beauty. Stila has developed One Step Makeup to help you save time and money with a skin loving formula that diminishes the look of fine lines and wrinkles, smoothes away imperfections, and offers a high definition, flawless finish with its weightless buildable velvety-mousse formula. With 100% natural mineral pigments and free of parabens, One Step Makeup is suitable for all skin types. Directions of use: Apply to hydrated skin for best results. Press the formula into the skin instead of rubbing for a flawless finish that lasts all day. Layer it in areas where more coverage is needed. To use as a concealer under the eyes dab a little Illuminating Tinted Moisturizer under the eye area first.