One Thankful Gami Matching Family Funny Thanksgiving Day Tote Bag

Looking for a Family Matching Thanksgiving Outfits to Celebrate the Upcoming Thanksgiving. This One Thankful Gami is a Perfect Matching Family Thanksgiving Gifts Idea for Grandmother to Wear the Thanksgiving Party. Funny Thanksgiving Gift for Grandma One Thankful Gami is a Great Thank You Gift for Grandmother. Get This Cool Thanksgiving Family Gift for Grandma to Celebrate the Thanksgiving Day With This Cute Matching Family Thanksgiving Outfits. Great Gift Idea for Grandmother Birthday Party, Christmas 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.