One Way Arrow Diamond Necklace In 14k Yellow Gold Vermeil On Sterling Silver

This necklace will brighten your day one way or another. Crafted in 925 Sterling Silver, this necklace features 100% natural, genuine diamonds. 0.09 carats of diamonds are used in micro pave and bezel settings. This necklace is plated in 14K Yellow Gold Vermeil, which gives the piece a long-lasting shelf-life. This necklace sits perfectly on the neckline and uses an 18" cable chain with lobster clasp. The motif is 9 mm long and 11.8 mm wide. This necklace is beautifully presented with the inspirational poem \'Home\' written by the LMJ founder & CEO.