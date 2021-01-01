ONE76 M1 3.5mm Wired Stereo Gaming Headset for PC PS5 Controller, Noise Cancelling Over Ear Headphones with Mic, LED Light, Bass Surround, Soft.

1?Surround Sound Stereo: high precision 40mm magnetic neodymium driver carries a higher sensitivity and strong frequency sound, resonating bass offers a full range-listening experiencebring you vivid sound field 2.Comfortable and Lightweight: with soft protein headphone pads, adjustable steel slider, 280g lightweight design; it relieves you from ears pressure surfer, heads hurt and sweats when you play a long time game 3.Noise Canceling Mic: the headset picks up your voice loud and clear to ensure your friends or teammates are always heard; the microphone is also 120° rotatable so that you can get it at just the right distance from your mouth 4.Built To Last: The metal frame headset is strong and durable enough to last long gaming sessions, made to be rage-proof. 5.Volume Control: High tensile strength, anti-winding braided USB cable with rotary volume controller and key microphone mute effectively prevents the 49-inches long cable from twining and allows you to control the volume eas