Oneodio A71 Wired Headphones HIFI Stereo 40MM Dynamic 3.5mm/6.35mm Head-Mounted Stretchable Studio DJ Gaming Headset with Mic-Black & Red

Features:1. Bass SoundEnjoy the clear sound and comfort with the OneOdio A71 headphones. Large, 40-millimeter speaker drivers combined with neodymium magnets; powerful bass, clear vocal, and crisp high tones form stereo HIFI sound.2. Built to Stay ComfortableThe soft padded ear cushions are specifically designed for monitor headphones comfort and noise isolation. The headband is adjustable and stretchable for you to find the desired angle you like to fit in.3. No More AdapterA standard-sized 6.35mm plug and a 3.5mm plug are included. They both are completely detachable, you can plug in the mixer you want to use.4. Single-sided Monitoring90° swiveling earcups for single-ear monitoring anytime; self-adjustable and flexible headband delivers a fatigue-free listening experience that can last for hours.