LoveShackFancy Onika Skirt in White. - size 2 (also in 4, 6) LoveShackFancy Onika Skirt in White. - size 2 (also in 4, 6) 100% cotton. Made in India. Hand wash. Fully lined. Hidden side zipper closure. Eyelet fabric. Skirt measures approx 14 in length. LESH-WQ141. LS341-784. LoveShackFancy is a collection of hand-dyed and printed silk dresses and separates. It embodies a lux bohemian lifestyle with whimsical pieces that can take you from the beaches of Tulum to an elegant dinner party in NYC.