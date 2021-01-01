ONIKUMA Gaming Headset casque PC Gamer Bass Stereo Headphones with Microphone for PS4 Gamepad New Xbox One Computer Laptop- Red LED Light

World-leading Gaming Headset Brand As the leader of the gaming headset industry, ONIKUMA focuses on the innovation of design and technology to provide the best gaming experience to customer from all over the world. ONIKUMA has sold more than 2,000,000 gaming headsets with microphone and been favorably reviewed by more than 1,000,000 customers. Specifications: Model: ONIKUMA Driver diameter: 50mm Impedance: 32Ohm Sensitivity: 106+-3dB at 1KHz Frequency range: 20Hz-20KHz Mic dimension: 6.0 * 2.7mm Mic sensitivity: -38dB +/- 1dB Mic impedance: 2.2kohm LED working voltage: DC5V +/- 5% Headset interface: 3.5mm + USB (USB Only for LED light) Cable length: Approx. 2.2m / 7.22ft Package content: 1 * K6 3.5mm plug Headphones 1 * 1 to 2 3.5mm jack adapter cable 1 * User manual