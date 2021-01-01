ONIKUMA K5 Stereo Gaming Headset - Memory Foam Earcups - Headphones work with PC, Mac, Xbox One, PS4, Switch, iOS and Android

ONIKUMA K5 Gaming Headset with mic is a kind of professional gaming headphones for Xbox One, Playstation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch, Mac and Laptop. Perfect for many kind of games like Fortnite, Halo 5 Guardians, PUBG, Metal Gear Solid, CS: GO, Call of Duty, Star Wars Battlefront, EA Sports UFC, Overwatch, World of Warcraft Legion, etc. ONIKUMA PS4 headset, the best professional gaming headset for both game enthusiasts and home gamers. 7.1 Surrounding Deep Bass High Microphone Sensitivity 360°rotating Extreme Soft Earmuff Multi-Platform Compatibility Stylish Headset Appeatance Specification Driver diameter: 50mm Impedance: 16 Ohm Sensitivity: 114dB +/- 3dB at 1KHz Frequency range: 20Hz-20KHz Mic sensitivity: -36dB +/- 1dB Mic impedance: 2.2k Ohm Headset interface: 3.5mm + USB (USB for LED light) Package Contents: 1* ONIKUMA K5 gaming headset 1* 1-to-2 3.5mm audio jack splitter cable 1* Operating Instruction