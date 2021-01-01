Rose gold-tone stainless steel case with a rose gold-tone stainless steel bracelet. Fixed rose gold-tone stainless steel bezel. Blue dial with rose gold-tone hands and Roman numeral hour markers. Minute scale around the inner rim. Dial Type: Analog. Date display at the 3 o'clock position. Quartz movement. Scratch resistant mineral crystal. Pull / push crown. Solid case back. Round case shape, case size: 37 mm, case thickness: 10 mm. Band width: 17 mm, band length: 6 inches. Deployment with push button release clasp. Water resistant at 50 meters / 165 feet. Functions: date, hour, minute, second. Casual watch style. Watch label: Swiss Movt. Oniss ONJ1111 BlueDial Ladies Watch ONJ1111-0LRG-BU.