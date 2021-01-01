Only The Greatest Moms Get Promoted To Grandma Mothers Day T-Shirt

Pregnancy announcement shirt for yourself or as a gift for new grandmother on mothers day, birthday, Christmas or thanksgiving. Great tee to wear at work, at home or your next party. Perfect present from a son, daughter, wife, husband, mom or grandma. Check our brand name to get more this type of shirt family matching shirt such as - promoted to grandma, papa, pop-pop, uncle, daddy, poppy, cousin, nana, nanny, gigi, mimi, auntie and so more! Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem