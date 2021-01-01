From guitarstreams ukulele merchandise

OO KOO LEH LEH Ukulele Hawaiian Pronunciation White Design Tank Top

Description

There are different ways to pronounce Ukulele. Transliterated the Hawaiian pronunciation is "OO KOO LEH LEH", which is shown in a vertical layout on this design using a script font and a simple ukulele drawing at the top right. A design for people who love the ukulele and pronounce it the Hawaiian way. It makes for a great birthday gift or Christmas present and is cool for concerts, festivals and all events where ukulele aficionados meet. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem

