OO KOO LEH LEH Ukulele Hawaiian Pronunciation White Design Tank Top

There are different ways to pronounce Ukulele. Transliterated the Hawaiian pronunciation is "OO KOO LEH LEH", which is shown in a vertical layout on this design using a script font and a simple ukulele drawing at the top right. A design for people who love the ukulele and pronounce it the Hawaiian way. It makes for a great birthday gift or Christmas present and is cool for concerts, festivals and all events where ukulele aficionados meet. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem