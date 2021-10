Tattersall checks pattern a knit sport shirt made from breathable, eight-way-stretch OoohCotton that resists wrinkles to keep you polished and comfortable. The mercerized double-knit fabric dries quickly for moisture-managing softness and consistent body temperature. 32" length; 43" chest (size Medium) Front button closure Point collar Long sleeves with adjustable button cuffs OoohCotton(R) moisture-managing fabric resists wrinkles, dries quickly