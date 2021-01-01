The Mountain Hardwear OP Glove is an insulated leather glove for alpine routes and ski touring. Keep hands toasty when venturing into the backcountry with the help of PrimaLoft Gold Insulation with Cross Core, fused with aerogel Technology. That's a mouthful for sure, but just think how happy your hands will be with that plus cozy fleece next to your skin. The exterior Features Pittards goat leather with additional overlays in the stress Areas so they hold up over time and use. Padded knuckles add a bit of protection and touchscreen-compatible at thumb and pointer finger allow you to change the music, text a friend or work the GPS. Features of the Mountain Hardwear OP Glove Durable Pittards goat leather with leather overlays in Highwear Areas for maximum durability and abrasion resistance Primaloft Gold Insulation with Cross Core is fused with aerogel Technology for the Highest level of warmth in any conditions Advanced Pre-Curve design enhances comfort by allowing hands to easily maintain natural position External seaming for maximum grip and dexterity Neoprene under-cuff with secure hook and loop closure Reinforced carabiner clip point 280g Fleece combined with tricot palm for ideal warmth and dexterity Fabric Details Shell: Pittards Armortan Goat Leather (100% Goat Skin) Palm: Pittards Armortan Goat Leather (100% Goat Skin)