Bottega Veneta Open Back Mini Dress in Brown 100% cotton. Made in Italy. Dry clean only. Unlined. Adjustable buttoned strap at back. Side slip pockets. Mid-weight canvas fabric. Structured silhouette. BOTT-WD23. 651743 V0BT0 6026. About the designer: Heritage brand Bottega Veneta has been a symbol of impeccable Italian craftsmanship and sophisticated luxury since it was founded in Vicenza, Italy, in 1966. Creative Director Daniel Lee works closely with the brand’s master artisans to preserve house codes while incorporating his own perspective to create timeless handbags, footwear and ready-to-wear. The hand-woven leather pieces are made using the iconic intrecciato technique – a prime example of a brand’s philosophy that favors construction over conspicuous logos.