Organic cotton in a textured knit brings casual appeal to this long open cardigan with convenient pockets and a cozy hood. 27 1/2" length (size Medium) Open front Fixed hood Shawl collar Dropped shoulders Long sleeves Front patch pockets 100% organic cotton Dry clean or hand wash, dry flat Made in Peru Women's Clothing This product meets Nordstrom Sustainable Sourced Materials criteria: contains at least 50% sustainably sourced materials