Orient Open Heart Automatic White Dial Mens Watch FAG02005W0
Stainless steel case with a black leather strap. Fixed stainless steel bezel. White (open heart) dial with silver-tone hands and index hour markers. Minute markers around the outer rim. Dial Type: Analog. Open heart subdials. Orient calibre F6T22 automatic movement with a 40-hour power reserve. Scratch resistant mineral crystal. Pull / push crown. Transparent case back. Round case shape. Case size: 41 mm. Case thickness: 12 mm. Band width: 22 mm. Tang clasp. Water resistant at 50 meters / 165 feet. Functions: hour, minute, second. Casual watch style. Watch label: Japan Movt. Orient Open Heart Automatic White Dial Mens Watch FAG02005W0.