Silver-tone stainless steel case with a brown leather strap. Fixed silver-tone stainless steel bezel. Grey and silver (open heart) dial with luminous rose gold-tone dauphine-style shape hands and Arabic numeral and index hour markers. Minute markers around the outer rim. Dial Type: Analog. Luminescent hands. One subdial displaying: 24 hour. Caliber TY603K automatic movement. Scratch resistant mineral crystal. Pull / push crown. Stainless steel case back. Round case shape, case size: 47 mm, case thickness: 15.2 mm. Band width: 22 mm, band length: 8 inches. Tang clasp. Water resistant at 50 meters / 165 feet. Functions: GMT, second time zone, hour, minute, second. Open Heart Series. Casual watch style. Lucien Piccard Open Heart Automatic Grey Dial Mens Watch LP-28001A-014RA-BRW.