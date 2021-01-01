St. John Open Lace Knit Midi Dress

This lightweight linen-blend sleeveless midi dress has an openwork knit design that's partially lined creating a sheer finish at the neck and hemline. Roundneck Sleeveless Pullover style Openwork knit finish Linen/polyamide Lining: polyester/elastane Dry clean only Made in Italy SIZE & FIT A-line silhouette About 47" from shoulder to hem Model measurements: 5'10" tall Model is wearing a US size Small ABOUT THE BRAND In 1962, former model Marie St. John and husband Robert Gray started with a simple concepta versatile knit dressand evolved it into a luxury fashion brand. Today, the American label is known for its polished, put-together styles and understated elegance. Designer Lifestyle - St John Collection > St. John > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. St. John. Color: Polar White. Size: Medium.