Hoorsenbuhs Open-Link Sterling Silver Bracelet, No Size: Made to order. Ready to ship in 2-3 business days. Think of this sterling-silver toggle bracelet as a striking everyday piece you’ll reach for on the regular. Meticulously crafted with Hoorsenbuh’s signature logo tri-links, it’s subtly statement-making, plays well with everything, and goes everywhere. Sterling silver, white diamonds Length: 7.5"; Thickness: 5 mm Made in USA.