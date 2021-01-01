Little Liffner Open Tulip Tote Bag Large in Black, No Size: A modern take on the tote inspired by minimalist sculpture, this artfully designed bag has a curved opening that resembles a tulip petal—hence the name—and a structured body that fits all your stuff—and we mean all of it. Crafted in Italy from smooth black leather, it’s finished with white contrast stitching (chic) and a detachable shoulder strap (practical), making it an excellent option for everyday wear. Calf leather Height: 13.7" x Width: 21.6" x Depth: 6.2".