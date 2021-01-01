OPI Summer Malibu Collection Nail Polish, One Size , Beige

What it DoesEmbrace saturated hues and sophisticated neutrals with this long-lasting nail polish chipboard display from the Summer 2021 Malibu Collection.This long-lasting nail polish 16pc chipboard display includes:12 - Infinite Shine Long-Wear Lacquers 15 mL - 0.5 Fl. Oz. (1 per shade); 2 - Infinite Shine ProStay Primer 15 mL - 0.5 Fl. Oz.; 2 - Infinite Shine ProStay Gloss 15 mL - 0.5 Fl. Oz.Made in the USA.How to Use Â· Properly prep your natural nail for long lasting nail polish to ensure lacquer adhesion. Â· Apply one coat of Infinite Shine Primer. Â· Shake long lasting nail polish shade of choice before application to properly mix pigment (this will help avoid streakiness!). Â· Apply two thin coats of Infinite Shine to each nail. Brush some polish at the nail's free edge to cap the nails and help prevent chipping. Â· Lastly, apply one coat of Infinite Shine Gloss. Also cap the free edge with Infinite Shine Gloss. IngredientsButyl Acetate, Ethyl Acetate, Nitrocellulose, Tosylamide/Epoxy Resin, Acetyl Tributyl Citrate, Isopropyl Alcohol, Stearalkonium Bentonite, Styrene/Acrylates Copolymer, Benzophenone-1, Silica, Titanium Dioxide (CI 77891), Ultramarines (CI 77007), Ferric Ammonium Ferrocyanide (CI 77510), Yellow 5 (CI 19140), Black 2 [nano] (CI 77266).Care: Store In A Cool Dry PlaceCountry of Origin: Made in US