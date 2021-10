MY NECK MY BACK MY ANXIETY ATTACK opossum design, opossum present for men, opossum present for women perfect present for anyone who gets stressed out or suffers from panic attacks, back pain, neck pain, anxiety, depression, panic attack. "My Neck My Back My Anxiety Attack Opossum Sunset" makes great humorous stuff to spread awareness about anxiety, depression, and show some humor. AAAAAA Screaming Opossum Stressed Possum Funny Meme Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem