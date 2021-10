For the chef or cook that loves: Green Chile, Chili Cookoff, Hot Sauce, Tacos, Hatch Chilies and food trucks. It's not hard to get hooked on New Mexico green chile. The hottest and Best tasting sauces are made from NM chiles. This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.