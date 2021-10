More juicy than your tracksuit. Get to lip smacking with Oral Fixation - High Shine Lip Glosses, smooth, moisturizing glosses with reflective, mirror-like shimmer and iridescent flecks with serious shine. The doe foot applicator provides one-swipe perfection and comfortable, color-saturated wear that makes it all 'bout your pout. Available in 4 shades. I'm Psychic: clear gloss with blue/green iridescent flecks That Was Sexual: baby pink gloss with matching flecks Sex Sells: bright bubblegum pink