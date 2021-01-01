Elkadart Orbital Knurled Barrel Soft Tip Darts, Black

Combine style and precision performance when you use the Elkadart® Orbital Knurled Barrel Soft Tip Darts. Utilizing knurled barrels and aluminum shafts for lightweight performance and pin point accuracy, you’ll nail shot after shot for many games to come. The custom 100 micron flights seamlessly cut through the air on the way to the target, while the bronze chrome finish gives your darts a classy look. FEATURES: Soft tip darts Custom 100 micron flights provide efficient and accurate gliding in the air Aluminum shafts provide ideal durability in a lightweight package Barrel Material: Bronze-chrome finished alloy barrels 2BA tips ensure the hold and stick you expect Three darts per set means you can start playing right out of the box Included Slim Case provides convenient and secure storage for your darts Manufacturer’s 90-day warranty Elkadart