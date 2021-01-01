From washington orca whale lovers

Orcas Island WA Japanese Paint Geometric Orca Killer Whale Tote Bag

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Japanese wave, Great Wave off Kanagawa style art & purple milkyway geometric origami killer whale. Perfect for fishing, fisherman, captain, sailor, etc Washingtonian pride, PNW coast galaxy origami & Japanese paint artwork style. Ocean wildlife conservation, Orcas Island, Washington 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com