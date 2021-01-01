Orchid Bath Soap

Make your bath or shower ritual more indulgent with our long-lasting, plant-based, triple-milled Orchid castile soap. It gently cleanses and moisturizes skin with olive oil and glycerin while the intoxicating scent of the rare Cattleya orchid fills the air. Together with the master gardeners at the New York Botanical Garden and renowned perfumer Laurent Le Guernec, we directly captured the molecular scent signature of rare and prized Cattleya orchids known for their exceptional color, beauty, and fragrance.